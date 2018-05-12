UPDATED: Hindhead tunnel car fire is out - but now barriers aren’t working

ONE lane has reopened on the approach to the Hindhead tunnel on the A3 after the road was closed because of a car fire.

The southbound carriageway was closed after a fire started in a BMW just after the tunnel exit on that side.

Emergency services are tackling the blaze.

The fire is now out but Highways England says that there is a problem with the barrier.

It tweeted: ‘The earlier vehicle fire has been extinguished, but there’s now a mechanical fault with one of the tunnel barriers. An engineer is on their way!’