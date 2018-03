Have your say

A YOUNG boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car yesterday evening.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an estate car in Northern Road, Cosham, yesterday evening.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 5.46am to reports of a collision on Northern Road in Cosham.

‘A Vauxhall Meriva and a pedestrian were involved.

‘The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy from Fareham, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.’