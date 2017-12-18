WEATHER AND TRAVEL A decent start to the week

After a cold start, it will be a dry day across the region with some good spells of sunshine.
It will become misty through the evening with some fog patches likely. The maximum temperature will be 7C.
TRAVEL
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – An acicdent eastbound ,close to the Emsworth services, is causing delays of up to 20 minutes, queues are building
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays