WEATHER AND TRAVEL A decent start to the week

Here's today's travel and weather news this morning
RTA in New Road, Swanmore

Young girl ‘in serious but stable condition’ after being hit by car outside secondary school

Business are losing out because of traffic congestion, a report warns

Traffic is costing businesses £12m says new report

After a cold start, it will be a dry day across the region with some good spells of sunshine.

It will become misty through the evening with some fog patches likely. The maximum temperature will be 7C.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – An acicdent eastbound ,close to the Emsworth services, is causing delays of up to 20 minutes, queues are building

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays