WEATHER AND TRAVEL: An up and down day, but the roads are largely clear

EXPECT a largely dry start to the day, although a few overnight showers will continue through the morning.
Most places should then see some bright or sunny spells developing.
However further showers will remain possible across the region. Maximum temperature is expected to be 9C.
TRAVEL
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – Some slow traffic toward Hilsea M275 – No reported delays
A32 – Lane closed northbound following an incident between Wickham and Droxford
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays at present, but could be delays later due to weather