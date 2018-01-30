WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Chilly start with delays on the A3(M)

Have your say

IT’S a cool start for the city and the surrounding areas today.

Temperatures are currently sat at 2C but are likely to peak at 9C this evening.

We will see sunshine though, with clear skies expected 10am and 4pm.

Wind speeds are low and rain is unlikely until 9pm, with forecasts predicting a 40 per cent chance.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – Delays of at least 15 minutes from Waterlooville, with road closed southbound until 10am

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some slow traffic northbound toward Fareham

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays