WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Chilly start with delays on the A3(M)

IT’S a cool start for the city and the surrounding areas today.
Temperatures are currently sat at 2C but are likely to peak at 9C this evening.
We will see sunshine though, with clear skies expected 10am and 4pm.
Wind speeds are low and rain is unlikely until 9pm, with forecasts predicting a 40 per cent chance.
TRAVEL
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – Delays of at least 15 minutes from Waterlooville, with road closed southbound until 10am
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some slow traffic northbound toward Fareham
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays