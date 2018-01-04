WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Winds of 45mph expected as motorists face M27 traffic delays

Have your say

IT’S a wet and blustery start to the day for the city.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning today with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 45mph in the afternoon.

The adverse weather will hit Portsmouth from 8am, with easterly winds exceeding 30mph – which forecasters say could cause short-term losses to power supplies.

While temperatures sit at 11C, the warning also comes with a 40 per cent chance of rain.

Some peeking sunshine is expected at about midday.

TRAVEL

M27 – Eastbound delays of about 40 minutes reported after 7am, after a car collided with a central reservation between J11 and J12, near Hilsea

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – Some slow traffic toward Hilsea

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays