WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Winds of 45mph expected as motorists face M27 traffic delays

IT’S a wet and blustery start to the day for the city.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning today with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 45mph in the afternoon.
The adverse weather will hit Portsmouth from 8am, with easterly winds exceeding 30mph – which forecasters say could cause short-term losses to power supplies.
While temperatures sit at 11C, the warning also comes with a 40 per cent chance of rain.
Some peeking sunshine is expected at about midday.
TRAVEL
M27 – Eastbound delays of about 40 minutes reported after 7am, after a car collided with a central reservation between J11 and J12, near Hilsea
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – Some slow traffic toward Hilsea
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays