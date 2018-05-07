What roadworks are taking place in Hampshire this week?

Have your say

HIGHWAYS England says that it will aim to keep disruption ‘to a minimum’ as roadworks continue throughout the Portsmouth area.

The M3, M27 and A24 will all see roadworks being carried out during this week.

On the M3, the northbound exit slip at junction 13, Chandlers Ford, will be closed overnight on Thursday, May 10, while road markings are updated.

The M27 will see old sections of the safety barrier being replaced at junction 12 Portsmouth – with narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit until Monday, May 21.

At junction 7, Hedge End, overnight work to improve street lighting will close the eastbound entry and exit slip roads from May 9 to May 12.

On the A27 in Havant, work to replace a bridge joint at the Langstone Interchange will continue this week. Drivers can expect the westbound carriageway between the slip roads to be closed overnight until Tuesday, May 14.

For more information about road closures, visit highways.gov.uk