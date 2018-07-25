Why Hovertravel is running off-timetable in Portsmouth this morning

HOVERCRAFT trips between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight are not currently running on schedule, Hovertravel has confirmed.

A technical fault means that Hovertravel is down to just one vessel this morning, meaning that trips between Southsea and Ryde are not taking place on the standard timetable.

The company tweeted: ‘A one craft shuttle service is currently operation, with arrivals and departures occurring as frequently as possible but not to our standard timetable.

‘We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you.’