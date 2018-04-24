Wightlink cancels 12 Portsmouth ferry services amid ‘mechanical issues’

Have your say

MECHANICAL issues have forced a ferry travel provider to cancel a dozen scheduled sailings today.

Wightlink announced yesterday it will be using an altered timetable for its car ferry services between Portsmouth and Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight today.

The news came after the provider faced a recurring, unspecified ‘mechanical issue’ yesterday afternoon – which led to a number of sailings being cancelled.

From Portsmouth, today’s sailings for 6.30am, 8.30am, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 5.30pm have been cancelled.

Fishbourne services at 7.30am, 9.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 6.30pm have also been cancelled.

To check the full timetable today, visit wightlink.co.uk.