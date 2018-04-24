Wightlink cancels 12 Portsmouth ferry services for Wednesday amid ‘mechanical issues’

Have your say

MECHANICAL issues have forced a ferry travel provider to cancel a dozen scheduled sailings tomorrow.

Wightlink announced today it will be using an altered timetable for its services between Portsmouth and Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight on Wednesday.

The news came after the provider faced a recurring, unspecified ‘mechanical issue’ this afternoon – which led to a number of sailings being cancelled.

From Portsmouth, Wednesday’s sailings for 6.30am, 8.30am, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 5.30pm have been cancelled.

Fishbourne services at 7.30am, 9.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 6.30pm have also been cancelled.

To check the full Wednesday timetable, visit wightlink.co.uk.