Woman, 22, suffers head injuries after being hit by boom of sailing boat

A WOMAN was treated for head injuries after she was hit by the boom of a sailing boat.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) received a call from the 22-year-old woman’s vessel, in the Solent, at about 1pm on Sunday.

Gafirs crew members found her boat less than four minutes after the alert, just off Browndown.

Coxswain Peter Byford said: ‘We placed two crew members on board the vessel who assessed the casualty.

‘Because she was complaining of neck and back injuries the crew immobilised the woman as a precautionary measure.

‘We escorted the vessel back to Portsmouth Harbour where she was transferred into the care of the ambulance service at Camber Dock.’