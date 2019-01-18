Woman with neck injuries cut from car after serious crash in Gosport 

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS had to slice the roof off a car to free an injured woman after a serious crash on the A32.

The smash happened at the junction of Wych Lane and Fareham Road in Gosport shortly after 9pm last night.

Two cars were involved in the serious crash along the A32 last night.

Two cars were involved with three people suffering injuries.One, a 36-year-old woman, had to be cut from her vehicle after complaining of ‘neck pain’, emergency services said.

Firefighters from Gosport used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the roof before paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) transported her to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Firefighter Daniel Edwards, of Gosport fire station, was at the scene. He said: ‘The front of the car was pretty badly damaged.

‘It took us about 20 minutes to cut the roof off and free the woman. It went pretty smoothly. She was taken away, covered in a blanket.’

They were supported by a crew from Fareham, who arrived earlier, he added.

Two 20-year-olds, who were travelling in the other car, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

A spokesman for Scas said: ‘We were contacted by Hampshire Police at 9.10pm yesterday informing us of a two car collision at the junction of Wych Lane and Fareham Road.

‘In one car there was a 36-year-old female with complaining of whiplash-type neck pain who was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for further assessment.

‘In the second car there were two 20-year-olds who were treated and discharged at the scene for minor injuries.

‘We had a rapid response vehicle and two ambulances at the incident.’

Emergency services were at the scene until about 10.30pm.

Both vehicles were recovered.