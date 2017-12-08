Women cut free from car after crash near Havant

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS had to cut the roof off a woman’s car following a crash this evening.

The slow-speed collision took place in Purbrook Way at about 6.15pm.

It involved two cars, firefighters say.

Two crews from Havant fire station attended and found a female driver in a silver Ford Mondeo in agony, complaining of neck pain.

Officers took the decision to use hydraulic cutting equipment to slice the roof off the driver’s family car.

She was then extracted using a spinal board and taken to hospital by paramedics for assessment.

Crews left the scene at about 7pm.

Police were also involved.