Work continues to identify man’s body recovered from Langstone Harbour

FORMAL identification procedures are ‘continuing’ after a man’s body was found in Langstone Harbour, police have said.

Officers have confirmed investigations into the body recovered on Thursday morning near Gunner Point, on Hayling Island are ongoing.

The discovery was made by the Portsmouth lifeboat, which carried out a joint search with HM Coastguard at about 7am, following reports of a body seen near the entrance to Langstone Harbour.

Police later stated it was a man who had been found, and that early examinations showed his body had ‘been in the water for some time’.