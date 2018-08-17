Travellers moved on from Southsea

A GROUP of travellers who set up a camp in Southsea on Wednesday have been moved on.

A number of caravans and a low-loader had flocked to Canoe Lake – leaving residents angry.

Portsmouth councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture at Portsmouth City Council, confirmed they had moved on Friday afternoon after being issued notices.

The councillor had posted on Facebook earlier in the week to say the travellers ‘drove on via the zebra crossing’.

The incident was the latest traveller encampment to hit the area in the last month.