Travellers warned over rail cancellations in London over festive period

TRAVELLERS are being warned about train cancellations in London over the festive period including no services to London Victoria.

A revised table will be operating from Sunday December 23 to Tuesday January 1 due to engineering works, Southern Railway has confirmed.

The train operator is renewing the track at Battersea Pier junction to improve reliability at Victoria station. Most trains will divert to and from London Bridge.

There will be no Gatwick Express service but trains to and from Gatwick Airport will run from other central London stations including Blackfriars and London Bridge.

All services at Clapham Junction are expected to be very busy. People are being urged to avoid travelling during peak hours where possible.

Other lines may also be affected by engineering work over this period.

To see the revised timetable go to www.southernrailway.com/christmas