Tree and time capsule to be planted at Easter fair

A COMMUNITY tree is going to be planted at an Easter fair at the end of this month.

On Friday, March 30, in the park at Sarah Robinson House in Queen Street, Portsea, a tree will be planted along with a community time capsule – as part of Easter celebrations.

At the fair, which is taking place from 1-4pm, there will be a free Easter egg hunt and Easter bonnet parade.

For more information and to book a child’s place for the Easter egg hunt, people can contact the Portsea Events Group by calling 07423 713930.