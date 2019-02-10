Trends revealed in new 2019 business survey 

BUSINESSES in the south east of England will create more jobs throughout 2019 – but access to labour and skills is a major concern, according to a survey from a Portsmouth-based recruitment firm.

It was revealed as the 21st annual employment trends poll from Pertemps Network Group and the Confederation of British Industry was published last week.

The study found 43 per cent of more than 100 businesses in the area expect to grow their workforce this year, sitting just below the UK average of 45 per cent.

However, 64 per cent of local firms say limited access to labour is a threat to competitiveness – while 89 per cent reported they are struggling to access the skills they need to succeed.

Carmen Watson, chairwoman of Pertemps, said: ‘Employment is on the rise and optimism is high among employers. Businesses are remaining competitive but, against a continuing backdrop of skills shortages, what we are seeing is an increasingly employee-driven market.’

To read the full survey, go online and visit tinyurl.com/y2zo68hm