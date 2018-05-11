Tributes paid following tragic cyclist’s death on A27

TRIBUTES have poured in online following the death of a cyclist yesterday.

The incident, which happened on the A27 yesterday morning, has shocked people on social media with users taking to Facebook to express their condolences.

The victim, a 50-year-old man from Gosport, died following a collision with a motor vehicle.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the hit and run, which occurred eastbound on the A27 Chichester By-Pass, between the Stockbridge and Whyke roundabouts at 7.20am.

The road was closed for the majority of the day while officers investigated the scene.

One person who has shared her message of support is Michelle Ralph. In October 2016, Michelle’s uncle Gary Martin died after being hit by a truck on Eastern Road, Portsmouth.

Refuse worker Simon Boyd was later convicted of causing the death of the moped rider.

In her post, she said: ‘My thoughts are with family and friends. May you get the answers, respect and justice you deserve. X’

Another user, Garry Cornell, said: ‘It sickens me that some one did not stop after an accident. So sorry for the families it will involve’

Karen Waddington said: ‘Thinking of this poor man’s family. My heart goes out to them x’

Brian Hopgood said: ‘I hope the person who did this has the decency to come forward’

Other Portsmouth locals urged the driver to hand themselves in out of respect for the victim’s family.

Lee Brace said: ‘Absolutely shocking if this was a hit and run. The driver needs to own up to their actions. They have a responsibility to the poor man and his family.’

Dee Patterson said: ‘Shame on that driver! My son lost his dad 8 years ago in France to a hit and run driver. Nothing in 8 years of this happening, it’s as though it never happened. It makes me so angry .’

Rich Archer said: ‘I travel that road everyday, it’s always busy at 7.20 someone must have seen something,’

Leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Jason Hazzard, said yesterday: ‘It is vital that anyone with information about this collision, or who thinks they may have been involved, comes forward to speak to us. It was a busy time on the road, and we believe there may be several witnesses who have not yet contacted us.

‘In particular, we are keen to talk to two men wearing shorts and with tattooed legs who were seen beside a small white van which had stopped nearby.

‘I’d also appeal to any drivers whose vehicles are fitted with dash-cams and who were on the A27 early on Thursday to check the footage for anything that may relate to this crash.’

If you have any information on this incident, you can report the details by phoning 101 and quoting ‘Operation Redstone’.