Tributes paid to globetrotting Denmead photographer

Have your say

A PHOTOGRAPHER who captured some of the most dramatic moments in global history has been laid to rest.

Geoff White from Denmead died at his home last month at the age of 97, after having a stroke in November last year.

Geoff White at home in Denmead. Picture: Bob Aylott

A renowned photographer, Geoff had taken photos of royalty, A-list celebrities, a terrorist hostage-taker and even reconnaissance photos while serving in the RAF during the Second World War.

Yesterday at his funeral at All Saints Church in Denmead, family, friends and photographers gathered to say their final goodbyes.

Known throughout Fleet Street for his handlebar moustache and award-winning photography, photographers who worked with Geoff at the Daily Sketch and Daily Mail came along to pay tribute to him.

Speaking at the funeral, his daughter Jenny said: ‘He had a real sense of fun and a love of life.

A moustache-themed floral tribute at Geoff White's funeral

‘Once on holiday he would put our corgi in a shopping basket and lower him down to run around in the mornings.

‘There were a lot of fun times and he lived a great life.’

Photographer Nick Rogers, 72, from Devon, said: ‘I worked with Geoff on the Daily Mail – he took me under his wing and gave me great advice.

‘He was always a great friend and I have very fond memories of him.

‘Geoff was a great character with a wicked sense of humour – someone who really was larger than life.

‘I don’t think I’ll ever meet anyone else like him.’

Fellow photographer Bob Aylott, 69 from Fareham, said: ‘I first met Geoff while working in Fleet Street – he was the chief photographer of the Daily Sketch at the time.

‘He gave me a lot of encouragement.

‘Geoff was certainly a true professional and obsessed over the job.

‘But he was also a real gent; I had just come back from photographing the Cholera epidemic in Africa – he helped me select six final images and I won an award for them.’

Garth Burden, 72 from Hertfordshire, said: ‘We covered many stories together and he was a great friend who was a delight to work with.

‘He was a fun guy to work with and a fun guy to play golf with.

‘One of life’s real characters who was a wonderful person to know.’