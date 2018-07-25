Tributes paid to hockey-loving dad, dentist and husband David Stevenson 

TOUCHING tributes have been paid to a lifelong hockey fanatic, dedicated dental professional and ‘great family man’.

It comes after the funeral of David Stevenson, who ‘died suddenly’ on Monday, July 5, aged 67.

David was born in Loughborough in 1950, where he went to Loughborough Grammar School, became hockey captain and played for Midland Schoolboys.

Further education took him to the University of Birmingham to read dentistry – where he met his wife and the mother of his four children, Catherine – before he graduated in 1973 and the pair travelled to Port Maria Hospital, Jamaica, where he worked as a dental officer.

He later returned to the UK to work as a community dental officer in Wrexham and, after taking a masters degree, eventually became responsible for dental clinics in Portsmouth, before retiring in 2010.

Catherine, who married David in 1972, has described her late husband as a man who was ‘very proud of his family’.

The 68-year-old said: ‘He loved to take the family out on trips – that’s one thing about him I will always remember. He was quite the practical joker too.

‘I have received many tributes and the themes that come through were his sense of fun, larger than life personality and pride in his family.

‘There was barely room to stand at his funeral at Oaks Crematorium on Monday, July 16, and I think that’s testament to how well-liked he was by everybody.’

A passion passed on from his father, David joined Havant Hockey Club in the 1980s and enjoyed some time as captain – but until his death was a loyal chairman, committee member, volunteer and supporter of the club.

Chris Pickett, the club’s ex-president and current chairman, described David as a ‘club man through and through’.

‘I will always remember David as a robust forward – he was a goalscorer,’ Mr Pickett, 61, said.

‘He was the sort of person who did not just stop at playing, but continued to help in all sorts of capacities over the years.

‘He was a fun chap and he will be greatly missed by everyone for all the things he did.’