Tributes paid to ice hockey player after Gosport charity match

Have your say

HUNDREDS of pounds have been raised after a charity ice hockey match in memory of a popular ice hockey star.

Steve Metcalfe, a popular ice hockey player from Southampton, died after a cardiac incident two years ago.

In memory of his death, an ice hockey team from Gosport faced off against The Urban Knights, the team Steve helped to found in the early 2000s.

The game, which was held at Planet Ice Gosport in Forest Way, saw The Urban Knights take to the ice with The Solent Wildcards, in a game to raise money for Wessex Heartbeat.

Martin Meys, 47, helped to found The Urban Knights with Steve, after forming a close bond with him through coaching.

Mr Meys said: ‘I knew Steve for about 30 years.

‘We met through roller hockey – I was coaching his son at the time.

‘He started playing himself and our friendship just grew from there.

‘When we found out that he had died, between the team, his daughter Lucy and his son Steve Jr we decided to do a fundraiser for Wessex Heartbeat.

‘Last year we did a roller hockey match for him, so this year we decided to hold a match out on the ice.’

Martin says that he and Steve formed a very close friendship over the years they knew each other.

He said: ‘Steve was a bit like marmite – you either loved him or hated him.

‘In my case though, it was definitely the former.

‘He was one of those blokes who would let you know all about it if he had an opinion on something, but he would also fight for your corner no matter what.

‘He had a wicked sense of humour and wore his no. 69 shirt with pride.

‘We once told him it was fancy dress for a party when it wasn’t; he came as a pirate and rocked that look all night long.’

Steve, a computer engineer with his own home improvements business, died on April 13, 2016, age 58.

The match saw The Urban Knights emerge victorious, winning 18-5.

The match also raised £500 in the process, with money still coming in.

Martin said: ‘The match was absolutely brilliant – everyone really got stuck in and enjoyed it.

‘It was a really fitting tribute to Steve and the fact that we’ve still got money coming in is incredible.

‘We had 30 players out on the ice and it was just a brilliant day.

‘We are definitely going to be doing this again – it’s great fun for a great cause, in memory of a great friend.’