Tributes to ‘wonderful’ friend and father ‘Len’

Have your say

LOVED ones have united to pay tribute to Leonard ‘Len’ Russell, who died last month aged 94, ahead of his funeral tomorrow afternoon.

Long-time friend and chairman of the city’s Dickens Fellowship, Tim Suffolk, used to meet Leonard at the Manor House in Cosham for a cup of tea every Friday.

Their tradition followed on from one the late pilot shared with his wife before she died in 2014.

Remembering his pal, Mr Suffolk said: ‘I will miss Len very much.

‘He was a very good-hearted, generous and kind man and he was a wonderful friend.

‘He had a great sense of humour – often self-deprecating – which did not fail him until the final days of his life.’

Leonard and Jean’s only son, John, 70, praised his parents ‘unconditional support’ for him.

He said: ‘Dad was open to anything and as parents he and my mother ticked all the boxes.

‘Myself and dad’s contemporaries – and even their children – will be there to show our support tomorrow.’