THREE people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed.

Police discovered the man, aged in his 30s, with a stab wound to his stomach when they were called to a property in Leigh, Greater Manchester, at about 11.45pm on Saturday.

Despite efforts of emergency service workers he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 48 and 44, and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective chief inspector Stuart Wilkinson, from Greater Manchester Police's major incident team, said: ‘Three people will remain in custody while my team questions them about their involvement and the circumstances surrounding this man's death.

‘Local residents will expect to see a continued police presence as the crime scene will remain in place at the property while we gather vital evidence and continue with forensic work.

‘While enquiries continue, this man and his family will stay at the forefront of officers' minds and we will continue to offer our support to those closest to him.’

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 9908, quoting incident number 2753 of 23 February 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.