Trio skydive for charity

IN SUPPORT of charity, three women took part in a tandem skydive at 15,000 feet.

Alison James, Louise Feeley and Helene Palmer from Home Instead Senior Care in Fareham freefell for a minute to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Alison said: ‘We are all aware of the effect dementia has, not only for our clients, but also for their families and loved ones.

‘Dementia is becoming more prevalent and we want to support the research which is being carried out which will hopefully cure or help combat the disease.’

The trio raised £2,000.

Louise added: ‘As someone who has a family history of Alzheimer’s, I feel it is my duty to help in any way that I can to help raise awareness.’