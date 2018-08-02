Troll spread false messages of the ‘worst' type as he wrongly claimed Portsmouth businessman was a paedophile

Troll Oliver Redmond spread false messages of the 'worst' type, wrongly claiming the businessman had a sexual interest in children.

The 37-year-old contacted Steamachine's suppliers in private messages on Facebook, posted publicly on the notorious now-defunct Spotted Portsmouth page, and made Paul Cheape's life hell.

In one chilling message shown in court, Redmond said: 'I would not try and destroy someone's livelihood without good cause.'

But by later pleading guilty to harassment he admitted his actions were baseless.

There had been no police investigation into Mr Cheape or his vape business in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Yet that did not stop Redmond, of Stirling Street, Buckland, trying to defame the target of his harassment.

When Mr Cheape confronted Redmond via Facebook, he said: 'Hi Ollie, Paul here at Steamachine.

'I've had a few people bring me a screenshot of some statements you've made about me.

'Just to let you know as I'm sure you're aware. Slander is very serious and especially when it comes to accusations such as the nature of the ones you've made.

'I'll be contacting Hampshire Constabulary regarding this.'

Confident Redmond, who is now facing a possible prison sentence, replied: 'Slander is spoken.

'I believe you mean "Libel" - which is covered under common law and not a police matter.

'The biggest issue you have is proving "more likely than not", that my statement is untrue.

'I assure you, I wouldn't ask a bearded, ginger, tweed-wearing pervert like you to ever babysite my kids. And that's a fact.

'But I look forward to hearing from your solicitor, once Hampshire Constabulary tell you to ... off.'

The businessman said: 'Your kids? What are you on about mate?

'I've called the police, they haven't told me to ... off as you put it.

'They've said that they are coming to visit me this afternoon so... We will see.

'Ollie, I'm blocking you. I've called the police regarding this. You're in the wrong and you know it.'

Incredibly, Redmond answered: 'Not your mate.

'Good luck with that, Paul.

'Don't forget to show them the group WhatsApp chat - you know, the one where you brag about [having sex with] underage Eastern European children.'