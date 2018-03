Have your say

RUBBISH has been dumped on Portsdown Hill, blocking a pedestrian and cycling route.

Household items, plastic bags and other objects have been flytipped at the top of Gillman Road, in Portsmouth, where it meets Portsdown Hill Road.

The route is popular with pedestrians and cyclists as it leads to Havant Road.

A man who saw the heap described it as a ‘truckload of rubbish’. It has been reported to the local authority.