‘Truckload of rubbish’ seen dumped on route

ANYONE who sees rubbish being fly-tipped is being urged to contact the council so they can try to identify the offender.

The message comes after a pile of rubbish was yesterday spotted on Portsdown Hill, blocking a pedestrian and cycling route.

Rubbish has been flytipped at the top of Gillman Road where it meets Portsdown Hill Road, blocking pedestrian and cyclist access.

Household items, plastic bags and other objects were fly-tipped at the top of Gillman Road, in Portsmouth, where it meets Portsdown Hill Road.

The route is popular with pedestrians and cyclists as it leads to Havant Road.

Portsmouth City Council have attended the scene and cleared up the mess.

A man who saw the heap and reported it to the council described it as a ‘truckload of rubbish’.

Now, the local authority is calling on people to report fly-tipping incidents as soon as they happen or if they see rubbish being dumped to help catch the people behind it.

Councillor Robert New, the council’s cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: ‘We do not tolerate fly-tipping and do everything we can to catch and prosecute offenders.

‘As soon as we were made aware of the fly-tipping on Gillman Road we arranged a crew to remove it and see if there were any items we could use as evidence to find the person who did it.

‘If anyone was in the area and has information that might help us catch the offender please can they contact the council’s Safe, Clean and Tidy team on 08000 853840.’