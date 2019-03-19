True love is real for this Westbourne couple 

‘We met 15 years ago,’ says Jade Walkley as she reminisces about when she first met her husband.

Childhood sweethearts Jade, nee Jelley, and Darren Walkley met through Darren’s brother and started hanging out at their local youth club.

The Walkleys family and friends on Hayling Island golf course. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘You know what it’s like when you’re young… you think you own the streets!’ laughs the 28-year-old.

‘We didn’t really go on proper dates because we were so young. We did go to the cinema, I guess that’s basically a date.’

Having originally thought they’d just ‘give it a go’, the Westbourne couple are happily married with two children, Trent, seven, and River-Mai, four.

‘We had discussed getting married a bit, but one day he just went out, bought a ring and put it on my bedside table. It wasn’t crazy romantic but it was really nice.’

Darren and Jade exchange vows at Westbourne Church. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

Darren is a professional golfer who is often away on tours in the exotic landscapes of Egypt and Morocco.

‘He can go away for three weeks at a time. When he was playing at amateur level, he was Hampshire Champion for a while.

‘It’s a seven days a week type of job. But we’re very proud of him,’ smiles Jade, a hairdresser.

The Walkleys wed at Westbourne Church surrounded by their closest friends and family and continued the celebrations at Hayling Golf Club.

Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

Jade said that in the lead up to the wedding she wasn’t too nervous – much to her surprise.

She said this calm continued even to the service, ‘but that could be because my dad gave me a shot of something on the way there… that definitely helped me calm my nerves,’ she laughs.

‘I didn’t really have time to think about it.’

The bridal party all headed to the church in Jade’s aunt’s blue VW camper van.

Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘It was perfect because it fitted with the pastel theme, like the dresses. Plus it was good because we could fit everyone in rather than taking loads of cars.’

The newlyweds honeymooned in Marbella.

‘We went for a week, mooched round the markets and chilled. It was nice because it wasn’t too full on.’

You might wonder how you can make a relationship last from aged 13 to 28. But according to Jade it’s simple: ‘I love everything about him.’