Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS are warning people to check their tumble dryers and smoke alarms after a blaze in a garage today.

Fire crews from Cosham and Portchester were called to an outbuilding in Jubilee Road, Portchetser, at 2.10pm following reports of a fire.

On arrival, officers found a tumble dryer that was billowing smoke into the garage.

Crews used two breathing apparatuses and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Now, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued advice to people, urging them to make sure their home’s fire safety systems are up to scratch.

A spokesman said: ‘People should make sure they have working smoke alarms and that they’re tested every week.

‘Also, don’t leave your tumble dryers unattended. This fire was allowed to develop for quite a while as the tumble dryer was in a garage separate from the home.’

For more advice, see hantsfire.gov.uk/keeping-safe/loveyourhome/firehazards/