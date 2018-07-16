TV and radio presenter Richard Bacon praises NHS for saving his life after waking up from coma 

Popular television and radio presenter Richard Bacon has broken his silence after waking up from a medically induced coma.

The public figured had been taken to hospital 11 days ago after falling ill on a flight from Britain to the USA.

The former Blue Peter presenter was placed into a coma last week after his condition worsened.

But Mr Bacon took to social media this morning revealing he had woken up from the coma and to praise the NHS.

Read More: When will Portsmouth’s heatwave end? Temperatures to reach 25C again this week

In a cryptic tweet sent at 8.18am, he wrote: ‘We need to help people to discover the true meaning of love.

‘Love is generally confused with dependence.

‘Those of us who have grown in true love know that we can love only in proportion to our capacity for independence. — Mister Rogers. I’m learning this.’

He since confirmed that ‘I am alive. Or in Lewisham. Or somewhere between the two’.

Mr Bacon then went on to praise the NHS for saving his life.

Read More: TV and radio presenter Richard Bacon in a coma

He wrote: ‘So I did 6 days strght in a coma. Been here another 4 since. It’s an yet unidentified double chest infection. I nearly died.

‘At one point, as I was as run down a hallway to ICU at midnight, with a massive needle jammed in my chest (bit like Pulp Fiction) I thought, this is it.

‘How’s is this going to affect my kids’ lives? Who’s going to sit my poor dad down and say’I’m sorry, we did everything we could’.

But then I didn’t die. And I didn’t die because I’m on the NHS . VivaTheNHS. See you for your 100th. By which time I probably will have penumonia.’

He started his career presenting on BBC Radio Nottingham, before presenting television and radio nationally, notably for Top of the Pops, the Big Breakfast and Radio 5 Live.

He currently has a show on Fox TV and lives in Los Angeles, USA.