TV chef set to bring new show to Guildhall

TV CHEF James Martin has promised ‘plenty of surprises’ when he hits the road on a new tour – including a date in Portsmouth – later this year.

The former Saturday Kitchen host will embark on an 18-date tour across the UK in October and will combine his culinary expertise with his passion for the great outdoors and fast cars.

Each show on his On The Road Again tour will be immersive and include cooking demonstrations, appearances from special guests and input from regional chefs in each area.

He will be appearing at Portsmouth Guildhall on Tuesday, October 23, starting at 7pm.

Martin, who first toured in 2016, said he is excited to return to the stage and that he ‘was absolutely blown away by the reception’ last time around.

Ticket for James Martin’s On The Road Again Tour - which also include dates in Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham – go on general sale on Friday, April 6 at 9am, and are now on pre-sale via Ticketmaster.