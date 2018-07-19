TV company wants people in Portsmouth to take part in new show

AN award-winning television production company that created Dinner Date and Have I Got News for You is looking for people in Portsmouth to take part in a new series.

Hat Trick Productions is looking for families to get involved in a thought-provoking show where you get to see how the other half live.

The fourth series of Rich House Poor House is a documentary that sees people swap homes, budgets and lifestyles for a week in a real-life AirBnB arrangement.

The programme hopes to look at how much money matters to happiness through the eyes of two families, each experiencing life at the other end of the wealth divide.

The two families in each programme will have shared values and common ground that they discover across the week’s swap.

Anyone interested in applying for the episode should email rhph@hattrick.com.