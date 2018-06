Have your say

FIRE crews in the area will not tweet for 24 hours to show respect on the year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire.

Portchester, Horndean and Waterlooville fire stations are showing respect to the victims of the fire which took 72 lives on June 14 last year.

The tweets yesterday read: ‘Our account will be silent for 24 Hours from 21.30 tonight

‘#RememberGrenfell’

A 72 second national silence is also due to be held today at noon in honour of the victims, their families and the services.