Two boys aged 11 and 13 arrested on suspicion of arson after Southampton city centre fire

TWO boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a major fire in Southampton city centre led to residents being evacuated.

The under-construction timber-framed building in St Mary Street was consumed in a blaze on Tuesday.

Huge fire in St Mary's Road, Southampton. Picture: James Warwick

Fifty firefighters attended the scene and battled the fire including ones from Fareham.

Police have now arrested two boys, aged 11 and 13, on suspicion of arson in connection with the blaze.

Due to the severity of the fire nearby homes and businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

Residents and workers were told to keep their windows shut while the blaze ragged on by firefighters.

There have not been reports of anyone being injured as a result of the fire.

Police previously released an image of three people seen on the roof of the building prior to the fire starting.

These people have since been identified and have been eliminated from the investigation.

The two boys arrested today, both from Southampton, remain in police custody at this time.

As the investigation into the fire continues, police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

If you or anyone you know was in or near the building before the fire started, any information you have could be vital to our investigation so it is important that you contact us.

Police know that a lot of people were filming the fire, so if anyone has any mobile phone footage that they haven’t yet given to them, please call.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190105129, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.