Two cars written off and driver 'pinned against a wall' in head-on collision in Rowlands Castle

TWO cars have been written off after a head-on collision in Rowlands Castle that left a driver ‘pinned against a wall’.

Paramedics and firefighters from Havant and Emsworth were called to the crash in Redhill Road at 6.40am.

Redhill Road in Rowlands Castle. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman for Havant Fire Station said a Volkswagen Touran and a Lexus were both left with ‘significant front-end damage’.

He said the collision left one driver ‘pinned against a wall’, but neither motorists suffered any serious injuries.

Redhill Road was closed for about 20 minutes because of the crash.