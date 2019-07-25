Have your say

TWO people have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke as a fire ripped through a shopping centre flat.

Firefighters were called to a bedroom blaze at a first-floor property in Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park at 7.38am yesterday.

Pictures captured by passer-by Richard Murphy shows huge flames and thick smoke billowing into Greywell Road as the fire takes hold.

A man and woman were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital by South Central Ambulance Service to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

Mr Murphy, 49, said he thinks the flat has been ‘gutted’ by the fire.

‘It was well up when I saw it,’ he said.

‘I saw one fire engine and four firemen at the time but you could hear others in the distance.

‘It’s now all black round the window and they’ve taped it all off.’

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the blaze was put out by 8.56am.

The extent of the damage is not known.