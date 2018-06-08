Two in hospital after helicopter crashes at Goodwood Aerodrome

Have your say

Emergency services are attending a helicopter crash at Goodwood Aerodrome in Chichester, police confirmed.

Emergency services were called at 3.40pm today after a helicopter crashed into the ground, police said.

Two people were believed to be on board. Both have been taken to hospital for assessment but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, said police.

Police confirmed the incident was at a separate location to the racing fixture taking place at Goodwood Racecourse this evening.