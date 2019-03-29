Two people taken to hospital after‘serious’ crash between motorcycle and car near Denmead pub​​​​​​​

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a motorbike.

The incident took place near the Horse and Jockey in Forest Road, Denmead, at about 2.35pm.

It’s believed the car, a Nissan Note, was pulling out from the car park at the pub when it was struck by a motorcycle travelling along the road.

Fire crews from Fareham and Hamble were called to the scene, along with police and paramedics.

One person had to be cut free from the car before being taken to hospital, Hampshire Fire and Rescue said.

The motorcyclist was also injured and has been taken to hospital.

Hampshire police confirmed neither of those hurt in the crash had suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

The road was closed for almost two hours and has only just been re-opened.

A worker from the pub said the crash was a ‘serious one’, but declined to comment any further.

More updates to follow.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.

Kieran has recommended putting it in italics so that it stands out from the main lines of the story and to put links to the how to sign up to WhatsApp story as well as to our Facebook and Twitter

Here's the WhatsApp sign up story link for convenience sake - https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/our-region/portsmouth/join-the-news-whatsapp-service-and-get-the-latest-portsmouth-and-pompey-news-direct-to-your-mobile-1-8778513