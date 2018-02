Have your say

TWO people were taken to hospital for hypothermia after one of them was rescued from water in Portsmouth last night.

Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team was called to Camber Dock at 11.17pm.

As they arrived on scene, a crew member of Wightlink St Clare entered the water to rescue the casualty.

They were both taken to hospital and treated for hypothermia.

The coastguard team were stood down.