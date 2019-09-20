Have your say

TWO people were ‘seriously injured’ in a crash involving three cars, police have said.

The incident took place shortly before 2pm today in Swanmore, at the junction of Bishop’s Wood Road, Forest Road and Gravel Hill.

Firefighters from Wickham and Bishop’s Waltham were scrambled to the scene, alongside paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) and police.

An official from Hampshire police said: ‘An Audi RS4, Volvo V70 and Vauxhall Corsa were reportedly involved.

‘It was reported that two people sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.’

Three people were assessed by paramedics, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A fire service spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 1.55pm to a reports of a collision involving two privately-owned vehicles – one in the highway and one off the highway.

‘Two engines attended, one from Wickham and one from Bishop’s Waltham. One female casualty was medically assessed by Scas and self-released [from the car]. One female and one male in the other vehicle were also assessed by Scas before we made the scene safe.’

Firefighters left at 2.47pm.