Two vehicles involved in overnight fire at Anchorage Park

FIREFIGHTERS spent four hours tackling a blaze involving two vehicles in Anchorage Park last night.

The fire, which broke out at 11pm last night, saw five appliances from across Portsmouth rush to the scene.

Also involved in the fire were a number of pallets and two shipping containers.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said: ‘The fire was by the side of a garage building.

‘We were called out at 11pm and were at the scene until about 3am this morning.

‘At the moment, we’re not sure what caused the fire.’

A spokeswoman from Cosham Fire Station says that the main concern was keeping nearby cylinders from catching fire.

She said: ‘Next to it there were some cylinders that had become very hot from the fire, so we had to monitor them.

‘It was quite a big job but only because we had to wait for those containers to cool down.’

Nobody was injured in the blaze.