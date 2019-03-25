UB40's Brian Travers has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, it has been announced.

The saxophonist will miss the band’s 40th anniversary tour which is set to kick off in Portsmouth on Friday.

Fans have been reassured that despite Brian being forced to drop out the show at the Guildhall will go ahead this week.

The 60-year-old musician was taken to hospital last week after suffering a seizure at his home and subsequent brain scans revealed two tumours, a statement said.

Travers, who will undergo surgery on Thursday, the day before the tour kicks off, said: ‘It is with great regret that I shall be unable to join my band mates in UB40 on our 40th anniversary tour, the guys have worked incredibly hard to perfect the songs in preparation for the live premiere of our new album For The Many.

‘They sound great, but I shall be there in spirit, cheering them on from my convalescence and thinking of all the wonderful people out there who have supported us for the last 40 years, who I am now incredibly proud to count as friends.

READ MORE: UB40 celebrate 40th anniversary with 40 gigs – including Portsmouth Guildhall

‘I've had a great life with no regrets and have absolutely nothing to add to a bucket list except getting over this and getting back to the thing I love, playing music to anyone who wants to listen and expressing myself through painting & sculpture.

‘It's been a huge privilege and I thank you all for the opportunity to 'live the dream'.’

The band has said the tour will still go ahead, with the first performance scheduled for Friday March 29 at Portsmouth's Guildhall.

UB40 are scheduled to play 40 gigs across the country to celebrate their 40th anniversary this year.

Tickets for the show at the Guildhall cost between £43.25 and £48.85 and are available from the venue’s website by clicking the link here

The band’s latest album and the tour are called For The Many, taking their names from Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign slogan during the 2017 election.