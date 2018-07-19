Uber taxi crash in Southsea early this morning

AN Uber taxi was involved in a collision with a car in Southsea early this morning resulting in firefighters rescuing a woman.

The incident happened at the junction of Burnaby Road and Park Road at around 2.30am this morning.

Two trucks from Southsea Fire Station attended the scene and released the lady passenger after removing the door within an hour of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was already out of the car, as was the Uber driver.

‘The woman had minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene,’ Jamie Wren, watch manager at Southsea Fire Station said.