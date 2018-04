AN ART exhibition showcasing the work of artists in the region will be opening next month.

An underwater-themed exhibition will be on display at the Diving Museum, at Stokes Bay, Gosport, between May 26 and May 28 inclusive.

It will not only feature the works of artists from the surrounding area, but will see multimedia work too, creating a more contemporary exhibition.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase some of the art on display.

For more information visit thehds.com/museum