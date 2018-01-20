Unicef extends partnership with Clipper yacht race

A RACE that sees amateur sailors take part in an 11-month, round-the-world competition has seen its partnership with a charity extended.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, which has its headquarters in Gosport, has announced its fundraising partnership with Unicef UK for a further two editions.

Since becoming the race’s charity partner in 2015, more than £500,000 has been raised by crew members and supporters to aid Unicef’s work protecting the lives of children across the globe.

William Ward, Clipper Race chief executive, said: ‘It is fantastic news that Unicef has chosen to extend its relationship with the race for a further two editions.

‘Everyone involved with the Clipper Race recognises the important work that Unicef does around the world in promoting child rights and wellbeing.

‘The crew will navigate the world’s oceans and face their own challenges, while making a difference to children around the world facing significant challenges every day.’