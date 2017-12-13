University bans plastic straws

THE UNIVERSITY of Portsmouth has banned the use of plastic straws to help in the global fight against plastic pollution.

All single use plastic straws have been replaced with a environmentally-friendly alternative made from recycled paper.

Nick Leach, head of catering services said: ‘I was inspired following a meeting with someone on the Isle of Wight who sells reusable water bottles.

‘I decided we needed to do our bit to help stop plastic pollution and this needed to be a campus-wide initiative.

‘Plastic straws are one of the worst items as they slip through the collection system and often get pushed out to sea via waste.’