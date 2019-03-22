University of Portsmouth closes radiotherapy and oncology courses

STUDENTS in Portsmouth will no longer be able to train for a medical career in the life-saving areas of radiotherapy and oncology after the university has taken the decision to no longer run their course.

A key aspect of radiotherapy and oncology looks at the detection and treatment of cancerous tumours.

A statement from the university said: ‘The difficult decision has been made to close our Bachelor of Science (Hons) Radiotherapy and Oncology course.’

The reason for the closure has been put down to a decline in student interest.

A spokesperson for the university said: ‘The course is closing due to ongoing declining demand for radiotherapy courses, both here at Portsmouth and nationally. We have worked with placement providers, Health Education England and the Society and College of Radiographers in trying to address this trend over a number of years. We shall continue to work with these parties to help support our current students.’

No additional students are being enrolled, but the university has told students currently on the course that they will be able to complete their studies.

‘The needs of our students are very important to us and every student will be able to complete the course and continue to receive an outstanding learning experience and full support of the university,’ said the spokesperson.