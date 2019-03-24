TWO men have been arrested after a University of Portsmouth student was stabbed in the hand.

Hampshire police today confirmed the pair from Portsmouth, aged 20 and 23, were taken into custody after the incident on Thursday, March 21.

The scene of a stabbing in Ravelin Park, Portsmouth, after an argument spilled out of the University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road, into the park on Thursday, March 21. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-2639)

The 23-year-old, who was taken into custody on suspicion of assault, has been released under investigation – but the other man remains in custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a knife in a public place.

It comes after blood was seen trailing through Ravelin Park, next to the University of Portsmouth’s library, after a 23-year-old man was stabbed when an argument spilled out of the building on Thursday.

A 21-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Friday, but has also been released under investigation.

Police now say Thursday’s attack involved four men and are urging anyone who may have captured footage of it, or witnessed it, to contact them.

Anyone with any information or concerns can speak to uniformed officers patrolling the area, off Cambridge Road.

If you saw what happened or have mobile phone footage call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190099044.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.