 University to do research on record sail

RESEARCHERS from the University of Portsmouth will be carrying out research while a sailor from across the harbour attempts to break the non-stop solo record for going around the world.

Gosport sailor Alex Alley, 48, is preparing to set sail in his crowdfunded vessel Pixel Flyer.

During his journey, the university will be collecting data from his boat to see how human activities and noise pollution have impacted on the global marine environment.

Lecturer Dr Sarah Marley said: ‘As human activities continue to expand, underwater soundscapes are changing.

‘Habitats are becoming dominated by anthropogenic noise, which can have a range of impacts on animals – from behavioural disturbance to communication masking to physiological damage.

‘It is important to study both ‘quiet’ and ‘noisy’ areas in order to understand the effects of man-made noise.’